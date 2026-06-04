/Hyundai commits to make Tamil Nadu its ‘Flagship EV Hub for India'

Marking the 30th year of its presence in the country, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reaffirmed its long-standing partnership with the Tamil Nadu Government and committed to making the Southern state its ‘Flagship EV Hub for India.’ The announcement was made following a meeting between the firm's officials and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Chief Minister's Office. HMIL emphasized its continued investment of over ₹26,000 crore in Tamil Nadu over the period of 2023 to 2032, which is a part of the ₹45,000 crore investment announced by the Company. The Tamil Nadu Government and HMIL also jointly announced an exclusive Skill Development collaboration to enhance the global employability of Tamil Nadu’s youth. This initiative will kick off operations in December 2027.

“HMIL’s initiatives will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s leadership in sustainable mobility and automotive excellence, while also accelerating skill development to foster a future-ready workforce. We will roll out two new models from the Chennai facility, including our first mass-market dedicated EV within this year, marking a significant step towards accelerating EV adoption and building a strong EV ecosystem. Alongside, advancing EV localization, we are equally focused on developing a future-ready skilled workforce, enabling talent to support future automotive technologies," said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO – HMIL.

To promote the adoption of EVs, the firm said that it has established a DC fast EV charging ecosystem in Tamil Nadu with 39 stations and 78 charging points. HMIL said it is well positioned to further expand coverage across all major cities and highways over the next 2–3 years, in line with its plans to broaden affordable EV offerings in India.

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Committing to enhance localization across both EV and ICE manufacturing operations, HMIL said it plans to increase localisation levels from the present 82% to 90% over the next five to six years. The company added that aims to enhance purchasing value from Tamil Nadu-based suppliers by approximately ₹4,000 crore, which is expected to create around 2,000 additional jobs in the state over the next five to six years. These efforts will significantly strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities while reducing dependence on imported components.