On a quest towards self-reliance, the Indian Army actively supports the private industry in defence manufacturing through several initiatives to foster collaboration, innovation, and capability development.

For operational familiarisation, the Army organises trips for industry representatives to forward areas to acquaint them with field conditions and operational requirements. This helps private companies design systems tailored to real-world military needs.

Among other initiatives, the Army also extends support for trials and R&D of systems developed by private companies and provides in-service equipment for research and development purposes.



In fact, going further for export facilitation, the Army assists private firms by issuing no-objection certificates for exporting indigenous products and promoting military diplomacy with friendly foreign countries.

Moreover, dedicated cells have been set up at institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, to link academia with industry, fostering innovative ideas for futuristic projects.



The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), also organises seminars and discussions with industry representatives to help them understand the Army’s long-term procurement plans and contribute effectively to modernisation efforts. Regular capsules are conducted at CLAWS to familiarise industry participants with the procedures and processes for defence procurement.



The Indian Army also supports Indian industry by hand-holding defence manufacturers through development cycles—providing firing ranges, technical assistance during trials to validate internal milestones, and even showcasing their equipment to prospective foreign customers.



One of the best examples of this collaborative model is the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), which has now received formal clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). In a major boost to self-reliance, the government has approved the acquisition of ATAGS worth nearly ₹7000 crore, marking a decisive step in indigenous artillery capability building.



The ATAGS, India’s first indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured 155mm artillery gun, has been under development by DRDO in collaboration with private industry partners Bharat Forge and TASL since 2009. The system boasts a long 52-calibre barrel capable of delivering precision strikes beyond 45 km using guided munitions. With a largely indigenous supply chain—over 65% of components sourced locally including critical systems like the barrel, breech, muzzle brake, firing mechanism, and recoil system—ATAGS is a major demonstration of India's defence industrial capability under the Make in India programme.



At the time of development, the Indian Army’s Artillery Directorate embedded a dedicated team at DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune. This included a Colonel-rank Programme Coordinator, two Project Managers of Lieutenant Colonel rank, and support staff to coordinate project execution and monitor progress closely.



Now in the final stages of procurement, the order is expected to be split between the two Indian private companies, with Bharat Forge likely to receive 60% and TASL 40% of the initial production contract. The Ministry of Defence is expected to sign the contract before the end of March 2025.



The approval not only boosts domestic defence production but also paves the way for employment generation—an estimated 20 lakh man-days across industries—and future exports. Being entirely indigenous, the system ensures lifecycle support and operational availability without foreign bottlenecks, thereby enhancing strategic readiness along India’s Northern and Western borders.



Beyond ATAGS, private Indian companies are playing a critical role in other artillery platforms as well. Bharat Forge, for instance, is a key contender in both the 155mm Mounted Gun System (MGS) and Towed Gun System (TGS) programmes. MGS field trials are scheduled for December 2025, with firms like Bharat Forge requesting delivery extensions until then. For the TGS, field evaluations are slated for July 2025, and vendors must submit systems accordingly.



The Indian Army’s consistent focus on upgrading to 155mm calibre systems is evident. Legacy 130mm field guns are being converted to 155mm under the Sharang programme. The Army is also inducting 114 Dhanush guns, with full operational availability expected by 2026. In parallel, the force is enhancing mobility and firepower with platforms like the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer and the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, for which an additional 100 units were ordered in December 2024.



Meanwhile, the indigenous Pinaka rocket system continues to be upgraded for greater range and accuracy. The Army is also shifting focus toward smart ammunition and loitering munitions to increase precision and flexibility in future engagements. As articulated by Director General Artillery Lt Gen Adosh Kumar in September 2024, loitering munitions are a key area of future procurement.



This holistic approach—fostering public-private collaboration, enabling operational exposure, providing institutional and procedural support, and committing to long-term procurement—is helping transform the Indian Army into a force that not only strengthens national security but also catalyses India’s emergence as a global defence manufacturing hub.

(Maj Gen. RPS Bhadauria (Retd) is the Additional Director General of the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New Delhi, and was formerly the Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies & Simulation (CS3) at USI of India, having served in the Indian Army for 36 years. He can be reached on email: [email protected])

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)