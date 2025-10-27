Google Preferred
How obscene AI videos led to tragic death of 19-year-old in Haryana

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 27, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 14:29 IST
For representational purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

A 19-year-old student in Faridabad died by suicide after being blackmailed with AI-generated obscene videos of his sisters. Police investigations are ongoing

In a shocking case highlighting the growing menace of AI-driven cybercrime, a 19-year-old student from Faridabad, Haryana, died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated visuals of his sisters. The victim, Rahul Bharti, a second-year student at DAV College, had reportedly been under severe stress for nearly two weeks. According to his father, Manoj Bharti, unknown individuals hacked Rahul’s phone and used artificial intelligence tools to fabricate explicit photos and videos of him and his three sisters. These fake visuals were then used to threaten and extort money from him.

"Someone sent obscene photos and videos of my daughters to Rahul and threatened to make them public. He was deeply disturbed and eventually took poison due to this harassment,” his father was quoted as saying. Investigations revealed that Rahul had been communicating with a man identified as ‘Sahil’ on WhatsApp. Chats between the two showed repeated calls, video exchanges, and a demand for ₹20,000. In one of the final messages, the accused threatened to release the fabricated visuals online if Rahul failed to pay. He also allegedly provoked Rahul to end his life, even describing harmful substances that could cause death.

On Saturday evening, Rahul reportedly consumed tablets in distress. When his condition deteriorated, his family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed during treatment. The family also named another suspect, Neeraj Bharti, who allegedly spoke to Rahul hours before his death. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, accused Neeraj, her brother-in-law—of involvement, claiming that he and a woman conspired in the blackmail.

Following the family’s complaint, police have registered a case against two individuals. “We have initiated a detailed investigation. Rahul’s phone has been seized for forensic analysis, and appropriate legal action will follow,” said investigating officer Sunil Kumar.

