/How obscene AI videos led to tragic death of 19-year-old in Haryana

In a shocking case highlighting the growing menace of AI-driven cybercrime, a 19-year-old student from Faridabad, Haryana, died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated visuals of his sisters. The victim, Rahul Bharti, a second-year student at DAV College, had reportedly been under severe stress for nearly two weeks. According to his father, Manoj Bharti, unknown individuals hacked Rahul’s phone and used artificial intelligence tools to fabricate explicit photos and videos of him and his three sisters. These fake visuals were then used to threaten and extort money from him.

"Someone sent obscene photos and videos of my daughters to Rahul and threatened to make them public. He was deeply disturbed and eventually took poison due to this harassment,” his father was quoted as saying. Investigations revealed that Rahul had been communicating with a man identified as ‘Sahil’ on WhatsApp. Chats between the two showed repeated calls, video exchanges, and a demand for ₹20,000. In one of the final messages, the accused threatened to release the fabricated visuals online if Rahul failed to pay. He also allegedly provoked Rahul to end his life, even describing harmful substances that could cause death.

On Saturday evening, Rahul reportedly consumed tablets in distress. When his condition deteriorated, his family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed during treatment. The family also named another suspect, Neeraj Bharti, who allegedly spoke to Rahul hours before his death. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, accused Neeraj, her brother-in-law—of involvement, claiming that he and a woman conspired in the blackmail.