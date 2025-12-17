/Horrifying video: Jharkhand man trampled to death while taking selfies with a herd of wild elephants

A 32-year-old man was reportedly trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand on Tuesday when attempting to click selfies with the animals, an official confirmed. The mishap unfolded in Ara South in the Mandu block of the Ramgarh district.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nitish Kumar stated that the deceased individual, identified as Amit Kumar Rajwar, a resident of Kedla village, was trampled to death when he approached a herd of eight wild elephants to capture a video and take selfies.

"These kinds of incidents are happening even though the Forest Department is repeatedly making announcements using loudspeakers, urging people not to come close to wild elephants," he said, Indian news agency PTI reported.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kumar also indicated that around 42 jumbos, divided into multiple groups, were roaming the forests along the border of Bokaro and Ramgarh districts.

A man was trampled to death by an elephant in Odisha

In a similar incident a days ago, a young man was trampled to death by an elephant while trying to experience a glimpse of the wild animal in the Mayurbhanj district of Karanjia forest area. The incident occurred in the tribal-dominated Narasandh Joba village.

As per the report by Odisha TV, the youth had joined a group of local residents who gathered to catch a glimpse of a herd of elephants that had strayed from Jharkhand into the Ghagarbeda area.