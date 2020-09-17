Hopeful of virus vaccine in India by beginning of 2021: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by the beginning of the next year.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha Dr HArsh Vardhan said that “India is making efforts just like other countries. Under PM's guidance, an expert group is looking at it & we have advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by start of next year, vaccine will be available in the country.”

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 51 lakh with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, according to Union Ministry of Health data.

