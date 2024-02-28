LIVE TV
Himachal Pradesh political crisis LIVE: 15 BJP MLAs expelled as Harsh Mahajan won Rajya Sabha seat amid cross-voting

WION Web Team
Himachal Pradesh, India Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Himachal Pradesh cabinet Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis Live: In the 68-member state assembly, the Congress holds 40 seats, the BJP holds 25, and the remaining three seats are held by independents.

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis Live News: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, citing issues with the functioning of the government and lack of respect for his late father, former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Meanwhile, 15 BJP MLAs were dismissed over alleged misconduct, and the BJP demanded a floor test, claiming the ruling Congress lost its mandate. This comes as, in a major blow to Congress, the BJP won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state, setting the stage for a potential no-trust motion.

28 Feb 2024, 12:41 PM (IST)
People of Himachal not ready to accept an outsider as Rajya Sabha candidate: Anurag Thakur

Indian Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, " No matter how much injustice they (Congress) do, it is of no use. One thing is clear, the people of Himachal were not ready to accept an outsider as the Rajya Sabha candidate of Congress, even their own MLAs were not ready to accept this. They used the moment to show their anger... What the speaker did was inappropriate...if they don't have numbers, they themselves gave the first example of it."
 

28 Feb 2024, 12:30 PM (IST)
Congress govt won't continue: BJP's winning Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis LIVE: BJP's winning Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan reportedly said, "Everyone is slipping away (from Congress) gradually. This Government won't continue. Congress governments will meet this fate."

28 Feb 2024, 12:18 PM (IST)
Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Congress' Ravi Thakur, who cross-voted, arrives at Shimla assembly
28 Feb 2024, 12:13 PM (IST)
'MLAs were overlooked...': Congress leader resigns from cabinet position

Vikramaditya Singh said, "I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that." 
 

