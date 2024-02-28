Himachal Pradesh political crisis LIVE: 15 BJP MLAs expelled as Harsh Mahajan won Rajya Sabha seat amid cross-voting

Vikramaditya Singh said, "I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that."

