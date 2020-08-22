Hidden in cardboard sheets, gold foil seized at Chennai airport

Based on specific intelligence, Chennai Air Customs seized 1.45 kg gold (in foils) worth Rs.78.4 lakhs from a passenger’s personal goods. While the passenger had arrived earlier from Dubai, his personal belongings arrived later at the Unaccompanied Baggage Terminal.

Four carton boxes carrying his personal belongings had arrived at the airport via an Indigo airlines flight as unaccompanied baggage.

The carton consented toy boxes and bedspreads among other items. Officials said that the bedspread was wrapped around a cardboard sheet, which appeared to be unusually heavy. On tearing open the cardboard sheet, gold foil wrapped in carbon paper was found concealed in between its two layers. Similarly, cardboard sheets were found in all toy boxes as well. On tearing open the sheets, gold foils wrapped in carbon paper were found concealed inside two cardboard sheets.

“This is the first seizure of gold foil from unaccompanied baggage, it used to be smuggled in by passengers earlier. But this isn’t a very common method. The way in which the foil was packed was also hard to detect, we were able to nab this due to specific intelligence” Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner Customs, told WION.

Total of 3 bedspreads and 7 toy boxes were recovered from the carton boxes. 10 gold foils weighing 1.45 kg valued at Rs.78.4 lakhs were recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962. The passenger hailed from Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu and was working as an electrician in Dubai. He had returned recently lost his job following the COVID-19 outbreak. He was arrested by authorities.