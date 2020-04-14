Here are some of the important drugs tested to treat COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 1.9 million people worldwide and resulted in the deaths of close to 120,000 people. But a safe and effective vaccine for it is still at least a year away.



However, researchers are rushing to repurpose existing drugs and non-drug therapies as well as testing promising experimental drugs that were already in clinical trials to treat COVID-19.



Some of the important drugs that are being tested





Remdesivir



This drug was originally made to tackle the RNA virus. As of now, it is considered to be the most promising against COVID-19. Results from the trial are expected in 3 months.



Hydroxy-chloroquine



This is an anti-malaria drug also believed to be antiviral. In one small French study, some COVID-19 patients showed improvements but there was no proof that the drug was the reason. Two other studies done in France and china showed no benefit of the drug in COVID-19 treatment.



India, united states are using this drug currently as a treatment for COVID-19 is some cases. Dozens of more clinical studies are underway around the world. Trial results expected in 3 months.





Actemra



Used for treating rheumatoid arthritis and hyper- immune response in cancer patients.



Fifteen registered trials in China, Europe and the u.S. Are testing it on COVID-19 patients, alone or in comparison to other therapies.





Kevzara



Is a monoclonal antibody approved for inflammatory arthritis. The drug is targeting the “cytokine storm” immune response in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Results expected in 3 months.





Jakavi

Has been developed to treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. One trial each in Canada and Mexico will test the drug in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms with preliminary results expected by June 2020.





Kaletra



The antiviral combination used to treat and prevent HIV infections. More than twenty trials around the world are underway and initial results expected as soon as May 2020.

