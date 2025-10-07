/Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR: IMD issues orange alert; sudden downpour causes traffic snarls

Delhi-NCR residents were taken by surprise when sudden heavy rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining regions. While the weather conditions resulted in a dip in temperatures, bringing respite from the heat, it resulted in traffic snarls and disrupted flight operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rain for the day and issued yellow and orange alerts.

According to the prediction by the Met Department, moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning is expected in the region. The rain is likely in central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi. Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed rainfall on Tuesday. IMD said that Northwest India is expected to receive rainfall due to the influence of the western disturbance.

Delhi-NCR also witnessed showers early morning on Tuesday that continued through the day. After a brief halt, the skies in the national capital darkened again, followed by a sudden spell of heavy rain and strong winds, taking office commuters by surprise.

In its forecast, IMD said, “Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) very likely over Northwest India on 07th October.”

The recent rainfall has also improved Delhi’s air quality, bringing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 68 on Tuesday at 9 am. An AQI value between 51 and 100 is considered acceptable for most individuals.

Sudden rain results in traffic snarls

While the rain resulted in a significant dip in the temperatures, waterlogging in several areas brought traffic to a sluggish pace in the evening, the peak traffic time when office goers are returning home.

Flight operations are affected at Delhi Airport

Following the rainfall in the national capital, Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers, informing them of possible disruption in the flight operations due to adverse weather conditions.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” the Delhi airport said in a statement.