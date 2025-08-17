/'He is a very dangerous man...': Mallikarjun Kharge criticised PM Modi over 'vote chori' claims at opposition rally in Bihar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day speech and mentioned him as “very dangerous man” who should be removed from power. Speaking at an opposition rally in Sasaram in Bihar, Kharge attacked the Prime Minister for praising the RSS during his address from the Red Fort. He said that as long as the BJP remains in power, people’s votes and rights will not be safe. He alleged that the RSS opposed India’s freedom struggle and questioned PM Modi for praising such groups. He further added that none of their members went to jail during the independence movement, instead, they sought jobs under the British.

"None of your people went to jail (during the freedom struggle)... They were giving applications to the Britishers for jobs. They said that they would remain with them (Britishers). If PM Modi is taking the names of such people from the Red Fort, then what would the souls of those who fought for our freedom be saying today?" Kharge said, according to HT.

The Congress President warned people that the BJP government is a threat to the Constitution and democracy of India. He further mentioned that the sacrifices of lakhs of freedom fighters were being insulted. He appealed people to remove him from power to protect their rights and freedoms.

“Lakhs of people who died for the freedom, what would their souls be saying? They would be saying that there is a person who is speaking against us. Issi liye mai kehta hun, ye bahut khatarnaak aadmi hai (That's why I say that this person (PM Modi) is a very dangerous man.) Unless you remove him from power, your votes, rights, freedom and even the Constitution will not remain safe.”