Hate crime? ISKCON temple in Utah riddled with '20 to 30' bullets while devotees were inside

The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, came under attack in what is believed to be a targeted hate crime. As per reports, the Hindu temple has been shot at with over two dozen bullets over several days. The bullets have caused significant structural damage, reported the Hindu temple. The Utah-based temple has come under gunfire in what is believed to be a hate-fuelled attack. As per ISKCON, at least 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the temple building during nighttime hours when devotees and guests were inside.

ISKCON temple damaged

According to temple authorities, 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the temple and surrounding property over multiple nights while devotees and guests were inside the complex. The attack caused extensive structural damage worth thousands of dollars, including shattered windows and severe damage to the temple's hand-carved decorative arches — an iconic feature of the Spanish Fork landmark that hosts a renowned Holi Festival every year. The motive is still under investigation.

In a strongly worded statement, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco condemned the Utah attack, urging authorities to bring those responsible to justice: "We strongly condemn the recent firing incident at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice."

