/Haryana woman births 11th child; first son after 10 daughters, internet debates

On Sunday (Jan 4), a 37-year-old woman from Haryana's Fatehabad district gave birth to her 11th child. After ten daughters, the couple welcomed their first son. This particular case has sparked a debate over the woman's health and desire to have a son to complete a family. In videos circulating online, a medical professional was seen speaking to a local reporter, during which she mentioned that the mother needed three units of blood. It was also noted that this was a risky delivery, but it all went well with medical assistance.

The eleventh-born being a son has now triggered an online debate. The couple has been married for 19 years and of the 10 daughters the eldest is in the 12th standard. Speaking to news agency PTI, Sanjay Kumar, the father said, “We were keen that there should be a son and some of my elder daughters also wished to have a brother. It is my eleventh child now. I have 10 daughters too."

“Within my meagre means, I am trying to give my daughters a good education... Whatever has happened was god's will and I am happy with it. I also think that girls are capable of achieving anything these days and they have proved their mettle in various fields. They are making everyone proud,” the father, who is a labourer added.

Taking to a reporter, the Kumar said his first born Sarina studies in class 12, followed by Amrita, who is in class 11. Sushila in class 7, Kiran in 6th, Divya in 5th grade, Mannat in class 3, Kritika in class 2, and Amnish in class 1, on number nine and ten are Lakshmi and Vaishali.

An X user wrote, “Give them a state honour for relentless perseverance — ten trial runs before finally “perfecting” the 11th product, proudly co-created under Make in India.”