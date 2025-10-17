In a shocking incident, Tata Group-owned Air India airline employees were subjected to a traumatic incident in Delhi-NCR's Gurugram region on Thursday (Oct 16) post midnight. The crew members were staying at an airline-owned property in Gurugram's Sector 42 when robbers broke in. The crew were put in a corner in the property while the robbers carried out the theft and took away all the valuables from them. The police is investigating the matter, and the airline is also coordinating with the staff for the necessary help.

Air India crew member robbed in Gurugram

The city is notoriously infamous for anti-social activities, and the incident, which took place at around 2 am in Sector 42, involving Air India crew, shows no area can be marked as completely safe. After the incident, the airline shifted the members to a hotel and are doing everything to make them feel safe and at ease.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Crew safety is a top priority at Air India and as an immediate precaution, the affected colleagues have been relocated to another hotel, whilst our teams remain available to them to provide any required support," the airline said in a report.

What's next in the case?

The local police have been apprised of the matter, and it is being pursued with legal recourse. The police are combing through the CCTV footage of the incident from the hotel and are trying to identify the robbers. The airline, meanwhile, said that they remain committed to the safety of the crew.