/Gurugram road rage: Woman on sports bike allegedly hit by speeding car after asking to keep distance

A woman biker from Gurugram was allegedly hit by a car that fled the spot after the incident. The woman was thrown off her motorcycle due to the impact of the collision while the bike was dragged for a few metres on the road. The woman, who goes by the name Sia and runs the page 'rebelwheels_sia_' on Instagram, shared a video of the incident which immediately went viral inviting sharp reactions.

Sharing the video and describing the incident she wrote, “I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away."

On Sunday (Sep 13) Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with members of her biking group on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road when the car on purpose struck her, as claimed by Sia.

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In the video Sia alleged that the occupants of the car had been trying to chase her from the beginning of her ride. The car also came close to her and the occupants behaved aggressively after which Sia asked them to maintain a safe distance. But they told her to stop and after sometime struck her bike.

Meanwhile, the owner of the white-coloured car has reportedly said that he was not the one behind the wheel after the video went viral.