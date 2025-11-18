/Gujarat Police to track anti-national elements from past 30 years in 100-hour drive: DGP

On November 9, 2025, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested three suspects in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, recovering arms and several rounds of ammunition from them.
In a major security initiative, Gujarat Police have launched a 100-hour statewide drive to investigate and identify anti-national elements who have been active in the state over the past 30 years. “On November 8, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrested some anti-national operatives and seized weapons and ammunition from them. Subsequent similar actions against such elements took place in Faridabad on November 9, and on the same day, a bomb blast occurred in Delhi.
Keeping all this in mind, the Gujarat Police are on high alert, and all police stations in the state have been instructed to update their records of anti-national elements who have been nabbed and booked in the last 30 years,” said Director General of Police Vikas Sahay. After updating the records of such elements, thorough investigations shall be carried out into their current activities. Officials say a detailed dossier will be compiled once the investigations are complete. “All police stations have been informed and instructed that the investigation must be concluded within 100 hours, ensuring that every anti-national operative in the state is identified, checked, and monitored,” stated Sahay.
On November 9, 2025, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested three suspects in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, recovering arms and several rounds of ammunition from them. The ATS had also recovered two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil from the possession of the arrested suspects.
The suspects were allegedly planning to mix ricin, deadly poison chemical into food and distribute in busy markets across the country.
This is not the first time this year that the Gujarat ATS has announced the busting of a terror module in the state.
The agency had earlier this year arrested several Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts.
The ATS had arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda in July. According to Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda.