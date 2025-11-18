/Gujarat Police to track anti-national elements from past 30 years in 100-hour drive: DGP

In a major security initiative, Gujarat Police have launched a 100-hour statewide drive to investigate and identify anti-national elements who have been active in the state over the past 30 years. “On November 8, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrested some anti-national operatives and seized weapons and ammunition from them. Subsequent similar actions against such elements took place in Faridabad on November 9, and on the same day, a bomb blast occurred in Delhi.

Keeping all this in mind, the Gujarat Police are on high alert, and all police stations in the state have been instructed to update their records of anti-national elements who have been nabbed and booked in the last 30 years,” said Director General of Police Vikas Sahay. After updating the records of such elements, thorough investigations shall be carried out into their current activities. Officials say a detailed dossier will be compiled once the investigations are complete. “All police stations have been informed and instructed that the investigation must be concluded within 100 hours, ensuring that every anti-national operative in the state is identified, checked, and monitored,” stated Sahay.

On November 9, 2025, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested three suspects in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, recovering arms and several rounds of ammunition from them. The ATS had also recovered two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil from the possession of the arrested suspects.

