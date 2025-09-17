/Gujarat: Nearly 22 lakh people are suffering from obesity

Obesity is emerging as a serious health issue in the state of Gujarat, with every fourth person being overweight according to the official data. Further, the state health department statistics say that the obesity rate in the state is 22.6 per cent among women and 19.9 per cent among men. 23 out of 100 men and 20 out of 100 women in Gujarat are obese. And overall, nearly 22 lakh people in the age group 15-49 are suffering from obesity. Medical professionals also report a 10 per cent rise in the number of people seeking obesity treatment, with most patients in the 30-45 age group and the majority of them being women.

Gujarat ranks among the top 10 states in India that are witnessing a rise in obesity. In 2021, the states with the highest obesity prevalence were Puducherry, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Other states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab also have high figures, particularly for abdominal obesity, with prevalence rates around 60% for women in some cases. And within gujarat, four major districts like Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar top the list when it comes to obesity. Health experts believe urban populations and younger generations are more affected because it is linked to sedentary lifestyles, increased consumption of fast food and restaurant meals, and higher family incomes.

Doctors warn that excess weight can lead to serious health risks, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and even cancer. Obesity is determined by the Body Mass Index (BMI), which calculates weight in relation to height. Health experts urge citizens to monitor their BMI, maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and adopt healthier lifestyles to curb the rising trend. The state is addressing this by implementing initiatives like the "Healthy Gujarat, Obesity-Free Gujarat" campaign and opening the state's first obesity clinic to combat the growing public health concern. Recently this week, the Gujarat State Yoga Board also announced a large-scale initiative aimed at tackling obesity across the state. The campaign seeks to help 10 lakh citizens reduce 10 kilos each through yoga and lifestyle changes, amounting to a collective weight loss target of one crore kilos.