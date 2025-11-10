/Gujarat: Inside details of arrested Hyderabad doctor who had turned home into ricin poison making lab

In a big anti-terror operation, the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three individuals with chemicals and weapons who were planning to carry out terrorist activities across the country. In shocking details shared by Gujarat ATS, the key accused Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed from Telangana's Hyderabad had turned his home into a laboratory to manufacture ricin, a highly toxic chemical, to carry out large-scale terror activities. It is said to be one of the deadliest poisons. The trio allegedly planned to extract ricin and use it to contaminate public water sources and temple prasad (food offerings) in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. He was arrested along with Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan, both from Uttar Pradesh and Ahmedabad.

During questioning, it has been further revealed that the trio had conspired to create large-scale destruction using ricin. Investigators claimed that prime accused Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, 35, a resident of Asad Manzil, Fortview Colony in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar, was the key figure in the conspiracy. Despite being a qualified medical professional, Mohiuddin lived alone and reportedly showed unusual behaviour. “He frequently ordered chemicals online and conducted secret experiments in his room. Family members, suspicious of his activities, confronted him several times, but he allegedly claimed he was working on a valuable chemical for commercial use,” said sources from Gujarat ATS.

In fact, he had also done large-scale recce in cities like Delhi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, especially crowded locations, including famous food markets. Suleman and Salim Khan were involved in weapon supply through drones from across the Pakistan border. Officials say the accused were under surveillance after their online activities and communications linked them to ISIS propaganda channels. The ATS and central agencies are now analysing seized material and electronic evidence to trace the source of chemicals and determine whether any experimental preparation of ricin had begun.