Gujarat Elections 2022: As 'servant of people', Modi seeks another BJP term

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extensively campaigning for state elections at his home state of Gujarat in Western India. Modi led the state for 13 years between 2001 and 2014, until he contested for Lok Sabha (House of the People) when he was subsequently elected as Prime Minister by his Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP holds the seat of power in Gujarat since past 27 years, and Modi aims to continue the winning streak of his party in his home state.

I am the servant of people: Modi

While addressing an election rally at Surendranagar in Gujarat this week, Modi took on Congress party, the principal opposition party in the state. He said that Congress leaders are commenting about his "aukaat" (a loose expletive for status). "But Modi has no status. He is the servant of the people," he said.

Vadodara has a very special relation with BJP. In this city of culture, learning and education, spoke about how Gujarat has witnessed all round transformation across sectors. Highlighted how Gujarat, which was once known only for trade has made a mark in manufacturing too.

Modi said that the BJP has compelled the parties to address the issue of development during elections. "This election is not only for the next five years, but it will determine how Gujarat will look after 25 years"," he said on Wednesday.

Addressing the contentious construction of Sardar Patel damn over Narmada river in the state, Modi hit out at Congress leaders by saying that its leader walked with a woman to tried to derail the project that at present day facilitates the supply of water and electricity to not just Gujarat but three other Indian states: Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

"Those people who try to destroy the only water lifeline of the Kutch region are seen with Congress leaders. This shows that they are only working towards destroying Gujarat. Voters and Gujarat need to ask Congress leadership, why are they aligning with such forces," he said.

Addressing a rally at Mehsana in north Gujarat, where the two-phase Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month, Modi said the Congress destroyed not only Gujarat but the entire country.

“The Congress model means corruption, nepotism, dynastic politics, sectarianism and casteism. They are known for indulging in vote bank politics and creating rifts between people to be in power.

“This model has not only destroyed Gujarat but India too. That is the reason why we have to work hard to take the country ahead today,” he said.

