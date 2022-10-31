Gujarat bridge collapse LIVE updates: 132 killed, PM Modi 'pained' by loss, announces ex-gratia

Speaking on the occassion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Gujarat's Kevadiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over deaths in Morbi bridge collapse

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain," he said.

"On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," PM Modi said.