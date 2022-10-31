Gujarat bridge collapse LIVE updates: 132 killed, PM Modi 'pained' by loss, announces ex-gratia

Over 130 have died in bridge collapse Photograph: AFP
A 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in western Gujarat state's Morbi district collapsed on Sunday. 132 people have lost their lives in the tragedy even as rescue operations are underway. The home minister said that the is in its last stage.
Oct 31, 2022, 11:14 AM (IST)
My deep and sincere condolences to the Nation of India for the tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat. This city has a special place in Polish-Indian relations.— Zbigniew Rau (@RauZbigniew) October 30, 2022
Oct 31, 2022, 11:11 AM (IST)
Speaking on the occassion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Gujarat's Kevadiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over deaths in Morbi bridge collapse
"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain," he said.
"On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," PM Modi said.
Oct 31, 2022, 10:20 AM (IST)
Gujarat | Search and rescue operations underway in Morbi where 132 people died after a cable bridge collapsed yesterday. #MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/uTIZiIu8Ps— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
Oct 31, 2022, 10:19 AM (IST)
I share my worthy condolences to the affected families from the Morbi incident; the government will provide all possible relief and safety services to the affected
Oct 31, 2022, 10:17 AM (IST)
મોરબી ખાતે થયેલ દુર્ઘટનાથી અત્યંત દુ:ખી છું. આ અંગે ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp તથા અન્ય અધિકારીઓ સાથે વાત કરી. રાહત અને બચાવ કામગીરી પુરઝડપે ચાલી રહી છે તથા અસરગ્રસ્તોને તમામ આવશ્યક સહાય પૂરી પાડવામાં આવી રહી છે.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022
Oct 31, 2022, 10:16 AM (IST)
Following the accident, PM Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, which is 300 kilometres from the accident site, on Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.
Oct 31, 2022, 10:15 AM (IST)
The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 400,000 ($4,856)to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 ($600)for the injured.
Oct 31, 2022, 10:13 AM (IST)
A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.
But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.
Oct 31, 2022, 10:13 AM (IST)
The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.
Oct 31, 2022, 10:12 AM (IST)
CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, reached the collector's office in Morbi early this morning, got all details of matters including search operation, relief-rescue operation, treatment of the injured and gave necessary instructions to the system in #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident pic.twitter.com/9zBMz2t2IG— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022