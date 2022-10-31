Live Now

Gujarat bridge collapse LIVE updates: 132 killed, PM Modi 'pained' by loss, announces ex-gratia

WION Web Team New Delhi Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:14 AM(IST)

Over 130 have died in bridge collapse Photograph: AFP

A 150-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in western Gujarat state's Morbi district collapsed on Sunday. 132 people have lost their lives in the tragedy even as rescue operations are underway. The home minister said that the is in its last stage. 

Oct 31, 2022, 11:14 AM (IST)

Poland's foreign minister extends condolences over the Morbi tragedy
Oct 31, 2022, 11:11 AM (IST)

Rarely in my life have I experienced such pain: Modi on Morbi bridge collapse

Speaking on the occassion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Gujarat's Kevadiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over deaths in Morbi bridge collapse

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain," he said.

"On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," PM Modi said.

 

Oct 31, 2022, 10:20 AM (IST)

Search and rescue operation still underway
Oct 31, 2022, 10:19 AM (IST)

PM Modi on Morbi bridge tragedy
I share my worthy condolences to the affected families from the Morbi incident; the government will provide all possible relief and safety services to the affected
Oct 31, 2022, 10:17 AM (IST)

PM Modi condoles Morbi tragedy
Oct 31, 2022, 10:16 AM (IST)

PM Modi cancels his road show in Gujarat

Following the accident, PM Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, which is 300 kilometres from the accident site, on Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said. 

Oct 31, 2022, 10:15 AM (IST)

Ex-gratia for victims' family members

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 400,000 ($4,856)to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 ($600)for the injured. 

Oct 31, 2022, 10:13 AM (IST)

A private operator had carried out the repair work

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26. 

But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.

Oct 31, 2022, 10:13 AM (IST)

The century-old bridge was repopend five days ago after reparis

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday. 

Oct 31, 2022, 10:12 AM (IST)

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel takes stock of rescue operation
