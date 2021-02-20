Greta Thunberg jumps into freedom of speech debate

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday jumped into freedom of speech debate on Saturday on Twitter. In her tweet, she described freedom of speech and right to peacful protest "non-negotiable human rights"

"Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy..." read her tweet.

Through her tweet, she apparently extended support to Disha Ravi.

Disha Ravi (22) was sent to three-day judicial custody on Friday following her arrest earlier this month. Disha faces charges of sharing and spreading incriminating 'toolkit' on farmer's protests. She was apprehended from her Bengaluru home earlier this month. Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk are the co-accused who, Delhi Police said, contributed efforts to make the document aimed at 'tarnishing India's image'

Greta Thunberg received flak in India after she expressed support for farmer protests.