/Goa to impose 3-month jail for owning this ferocious dog breed. Does your dog belong to that breed?

The Indian state of Goa has passed legislation giving power to the government to declare any breed of Rottweiler and Pitbull dogs as ferocious, citing the rising cases of dog attacks on children. UYnder this legislation, government can impose three months of prison if someone violates rules that prohibit the breeding and domestication of such animals. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, said that the move was brought keeping in mind the safety of people.

The bill, which was passed on Wednesday (July 23), empowers the state government to declare any breed or class of animals as ferocious through a notification in the official gazette. When the bill will be notified, the breeding, keeping or importing of such animals in the state will be strictly prohibited, news agency PTI reported.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the owners of such animals to report them to the Directorate of Animal Husbandry within 30 days of the bill's notification. They must sterilise the animal within 60 days of the notification. Violation of the bill would result in a minimum imprisonment of 15 days, which may extend up to three months, along with a fine of ₹50,000 and compulsory community service, says the bill, which will become law once the governor signs it.