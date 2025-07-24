/Goa to impose 3-month jail for owning this ferocious dog breed. Does your dog belong to that breed?

Goa has passed a bill that will criminalise having Rottweiler and Pitbull dogs as pets. The owner can get three months in jail or a fine of ₹50,000 and compulsory community service. The decision citted rising cases of dog attacks on children.
The Indian state of Goa has passed legislation giving power to the government to declare any breed of Rottweiler and Pitbull dogs as ferocious, citing the rising cases of dog attacks on children. UYnder this legislation, government can impose three months of prison if someone violates rules that prohibit the breeding and domestication of such animals. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, said that the move was brought keeping in mind the safety of people.
The bill, which was passed on Wednesday (July 23), empowers the state government to declare any breed or class of animals as ferocious through a notification in the official gazette. When the bill will be notified, the breeding, keeping or importing of such animals in the state will be strictly prohibited, news agency PTI reported.
The bill also makes it mandatory for the owners of such animals to report them to the Directorate of Animal Husbandry within 30 days of the bill's notification. They must sterilise the animal within 60 days of the notification. Violation of the bill would result in a minimum imprisonment of 15 days, which may extend up to three months, along with a fine of ₹50,000 and compulsory community service, says the bill, which will become law once the governor signs it.
In some cases, courts cam replace the jail with community service. Moreover, the pet owner must also compensate the people killed by such animals. Claims can be filed within six months of the incident and must be resolved by the competent authority within three months. The Director of Animal Husbandry will have all the records of such animals.