/Goa nightclub fire: How going out for a simple meal led to Luthra brothers' arrest in Thailand

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, two brothers linked to the tragic nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, were detained in Thailand. On December 9, while stepping out for a meal, the authorities tracked down their whereabouts in Phuket, where they had been staying under surveillance. Indian authorities had alerted their Thai counterparts, and when the Luthras left their hotel, local immigration officers confirmed their identities and checked their travel records.

The brothers' passports had already been flagged by Indian authorities, prompting Thai officials to detain them for questioning. Following verification, they were escorted from their hotel to an immigration facility, where the deportation process was initiated after receiving formal paperwork from India. The devastating fire at a nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, occurred on the night of December 6, killing 25 individuals, including both staff and tourists. The Luthras, aged 44 and 40, were reportedly attending a wedding in Delhi at the time of the fire, but soon fled to Thailand. Authorities in India have since rejected their requests for anticipatory bail, citing the severity of their alleged crimes.

Once in custody, the brothers were transferred to the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok. The Indian law enforcement team is expected to retrieve them for extradition once their deportation formalities are completed. As their passports had been canceled, the Indian embassy will issue emergency travel certificates to facilitate their return.