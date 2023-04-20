LIVE | Global Buddhist Summit: PM Modi to address inaugural session

Global Buddhist Summit is a two-day summit hosted by India's Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). It started on April 20 (Thursday).

The keynote speakers at the event will be Professor Robert Thurman, a leading American expert on Tibetan Buddhism, and His Holiness Thich Tri Quang, the Deputy Patriarch of, Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. Professor Thurman was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020 for his work on recovering India's ancient Buddhist heritage.

The theme of the Global Buddhist Summit is 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis.'

The PMO stated in a release: "The Summit is an effort towards engaging the global Buddhist Dhamma leadership and scholars on matters of Buddhist and universal concerns, and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively. The discussion in the Summit will explore how the Buddha Dhamma`s fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings."

