Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till November, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI
Jun 30, 2020, 04.15 PM
During this fight against the pandemic we have provided free food. Scores of needy families across the country have been provided for, the PM also said.
Jun 30, 2020, 04.14 PM
During the rainy season, there is a lot of work in the agriculture sector. Moreover there are a lot of festivals coming up. The cost will go up, the PM said. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will remain in force till November. Crores will get free food, the PM announced.
Jun 30, 2020, 04.13 PM
Prime Minister said that local administration should be strict for implementation of locdown guidelines. No one should be above law.
Jun 30, 2020, 04.11 PM
Prime Minister, in his national address, said that people have become more irresponsible and careless about COVID-19 prevention guidelines since the start of Unlock1.0. He reiterated the importance of social distancing and wearing masks and warned people against letting down their guard against the pandemic.
Jun 30, 2020, 04.05 PM
In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against #COVID19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/QYEVFqgWxM— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020