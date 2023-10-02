Gandhi Jayanti 2023 LIVE: India's Mahatma revered on his 154th birth anniversary

The timeless legacy of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the barrister from western India's coastal town of Porbandar, who came to be known as Mahatma — meaning the revered being — is being celebrated in India and across the world on his 154th birth anniversary. The relevance of the Gandhian idea of non-violence that became philosophical guide of India's struggle for freedom from the British. It saw a remarkable moment of reinvigoration recently with the photographic symbolism of leaders of world's 20 wealthiest nations paying their respects to Gandhi at his resting place in New Delhi last month. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Gandhi at Rajghat and said that "Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion."