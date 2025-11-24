During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met multiple world leaders, attending different sessions with the focus on global growth, climate action, and development priorities of the Global South.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Monday after completing his three-day visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, for the G20 Summit hosted under the South African presidency. During the summit, he met multiple world leaders, attending different sessions with the focus on global growth, climate action, and development priorities of the Global South.