/From 2026, get your online packages delivered via drone in Mumbai

Mumbai: India’s financial capital city Mumbai could soon see residents getting its delivery packages via a drone facility within minutes. SkyeAir and Siddha Sejal Group today signed MoU to introduce Mumbai's first drone-powered residential delivery service in early 2026, offering faster access to essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders. It will launch its first drone delivery infrastructure in Mumbai for the residents of Wadala's Siddha Sky housing society, with its first skye-pod installation at the society.

The company claims that residents can receive daily essentials, e-commerce orders as well as packages staying within 1-30 km radius in minutes. The residents are said to receive daily essentials, packages, and e-commerce orders via drones at a designated Skye-Pod zone set-up within the premises for safe and seamless collection. The company further states that with over five lakh daily last-mile deliveries across the city, traditional logistics systems are struggling to keep pace with demand and hence a faster solution was needed. Mumbai is not the only city to implement this. The company claims, they have already seen successful operations in cities like Delhi-NCR & Bengaluru with over 2 lakh shipments monthly in more than 27 locations.