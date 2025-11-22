Easier to hire and fire- Why unions are warning about weaker rights in four labour codes?

The Union Government of India has consolidated the 29 labour laws into four codes. The codes were introduced between 2019 and 2020, after being deferred several times; they were implemented on Friday. The labour rules, some of which had been there since colonial times, were perceived by the corporate India as slowing down its manufacturing sector. The Union Government of India calls these reforms historic, which streamlines compliance, modernises the archaic provisions and creates an efficient framework for ease of doing business. But the unions call it undemocratic and “are a blueprint to impose a condition of virtual slavery” for the working people of the country.

What are the four labour codes? Why do unions warn of weaker rights?

The four labour codes include the Code of Wages, the Code of Industrial Relations, the Code of Social Security, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. The main highlights of these codes are

The primary highlight of the code of wages is that it fixes a minimum wage for both organised and unorganised sectors. It also introduces a floor wage that no state can fix minimum wages below this level.

The Code of Social Security defined gig and platform work for the first time, expanding legal and social protection to workers outside traditional employment structures.

A national database is to be developed for unorganised workers, including migrants, to help migrant workers get jobs

Women are allowed to work in all sectors, including night, with mandatory security.

Only fixed-term employees are eligible for gratuity after one year.

Free annual health checkup for workers above 40 years.

Expanded ESIC (Employees' State Insurance) Coverage

Raised the threshold for prior approval for firing from 100 to 300.