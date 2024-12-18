Delhi, India

The Delhi Police arrested four fake police officers for accusing college students of running a fake call centre and conducting a fake raid at their houses in West Delhi in which they confiscated Rs1.55 lakh (approx. $1,825) in cash and made them sit like roosters.

All the accused, Manpreet Singh, 29, Junaid Wasid, 23, Kuldeep Singh, 22, and Sarabjeet Singh alias Prince, 22, were arrested by the police on Tuesday (Dec 17).

All of them are residents of West Delhi and have been booked under charges of robbery with an attempt to cause grievous hurt or death.

The fake raid continued at the flat of the students for four hours on December 10. The imposters made the victims sit like roosters, took their photographs holding a gun and asked them to lock themselves in their own houses.

The victims, identified as Kunj Salve, Mohammad Areebul Hasan, Aditya Kumar Verma, Lovpreet Singh, Aditya Vaswani, and Sujanya Gupta, were students of Delhi University and were not involved in the call centre scam, said the police.

Here's what happened

In his complaint, Salve said that three men approached him and Vaswani at 9.30 pm (local time) on December 10 and claimed that they had video evidence which proved their involvement in a fake call centre.

The police officer said that the trio identified themselves as police staff and were later joined by an associate.

Even though the students showed their college IDs and denied any wrongdoing, the mobile phones were forcibly confiscated by the four men and the students were brought to their flat to carry out searches.

All six students were then cornered by the accused and assaulted and their phones and laptops were seized.

“After assaulting the students, the imposters demanded Rs25 lakh (approx $29440) as a bribe for not filing any case against them or arresting them. When the students refused to have any money, the accused threatened them with a gun and collected around Rs23,000 (approx. $270) cash before taking away their debit cards and details from which they withdrew around Rs1.32 lakh (approx. $1554),” said a police officer.

Police were able to reach out to the accused by tracking their phone numbers. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said that they have recovered Rs 1 lakh (approx. $1177) of the stolen money, the car used in the crime and the pistol.

“We identified all suspects through technical and manual investigation and arrested them. Efforts are being made to nab the person from whom the accused had procured the firearm," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)