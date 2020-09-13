Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at 74

Former Union minister and RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away in Delhi on Sunday. Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Singh had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi for more than a week. His condition had deteriorated late on Friday.

The senior leader had resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, apparently peeved over his marginalisation in the party in the last few years.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh represented the state's Vaishali constituency and was the Union Minister for Rural Development in the Congress-led UPA-I government.



