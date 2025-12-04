/Former Mizoram Governor and late Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal passes away at 73

Former Mizoram governor andlate Union Minister Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal passes away at 73. On Thursday (Dec 4), his daughter Bansuri confirmed the news. In her social media post, she penned, “Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience are the light of my life that will never dim. Your departure has descended upon me as the deepest pain of the heart, but the mind holds onto this belief that you have now reunited with Mother, in the presence of God, in eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings will be the foundation of every journey ahead.”