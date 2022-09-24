Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti again bats for Indo-Pak dialogue

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has followed her old track and supported the Kashmir statement made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations. Sharif had raked up the Kashmir issue and said that Pakistan sought good relations and dialogue with India.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Jammu & Kashmir is a complex issue and you know the condition here. It has been converted into a jail. Our youth are in jails across India. It's very important to solve the issue of Kashmir. There are killings every day, there are encounters. If the Pakistan PM has said that they want to solve the Kashmir issue, and has spoken about improving relations with India then it is a welcome step and should happen".



Mufti also claimed out that both countries are spending huge money on defence and that money can be used for the development of the respective countries and its people. ''The money that both the countries spend on defence can be used for development. We are behind Bangladesh with regard to GDP. Time has come that the Government of India should start a dialogue with Pakistan."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had raked up the Kashmir issue at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday. Addressing the session, Sharif said, “We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia however remain contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”