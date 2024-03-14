Former Indian president Pratibha Patil hospitalised

Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city for the treatment of fever and chest infection and her condition is stable, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Ms Patil, 89, was admitted to the Bharati Hospital here on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

"Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said.