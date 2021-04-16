Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away in Delhi at 68

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away at 4.30 am in Delhi today morning, news agency ANI reported.

Sinha was reportedly confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, the officials said.

Sinha, a 1974-batch officer of the Bihar cadre, had headed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, the Railway Protection Force and served at senior positions in the Central Bureau of Investigation in Patna and Delhi before he was appointed CBI chief in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies)