Foreign envoys to visit Hyderabad on Dec 9 to see India's covid vaccine programme

Several foreign envoys will be visiting Hyderabad on December 9 to see India's covid vaccine development programme. The visit, organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs is expected to be a one day visit.

India is expected to be a major centre of the global covid vaccine manufacturing and supply. Amidst the COVID pandemic, India has emerged as the Pharma Capital of the world supplying medicines such as HCQ, Paracetamol to more than 150 countries.

The visit was one of the key outcomes of foreign secretary Harsh Shringla's meet with the envoy earlier this month in Delhi. On 6th November, India's FS along with Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Ashutosh Sharma briefed More than 190 heads of diplomatic missions on India's action on COVID pandemic.

On vaccine development programme, New Delhi has organised training programmes on clinical trials for neighbouring countries in which nearly 90 experts from 8 countries participated. It has sent aid, in terms of food and medicines to 5 Indian ocean countries--Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles and 4 African countries--Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.