/Ford to invest $366mn for making engines at Chennai plant; rollout from 2029

American carmaker Ford, which stopped its car manufacturing operations in India from 2021, has now said that it would carry out engine manufacturing at its factory near the southern Indian city of Chennai. "We are pleased to advance our plans and confirm the Chennai plant's vital role in Ford's manufacturing network," said Jeff Marentic, President, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company. Ford entered India in the late-1990s, but had managed to gain less than 2percent market share, and had accumulated losses of about $2bn over a period of time. The Indian auto market is dominated by Asian brands.

Following site preparation and investment in the project that will begin later this year, the Chennai plant will have planned capacity of 2,35,000 engines annually, with production expected in 2029, Ford said in a statement. It added that the initial investment would be Rs.3,250 crores ($366mn) and that the project is expected to create more than 600 jobs. The company says that its future engine manufacturing operations at the Chennai would complement its existing engine manufacturing plant in India, which makes and exports engines.

