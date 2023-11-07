Flyer smuggles snakes, rodents in baggage; Customs send animals back to origin country

An International flyer's attempt to smuggle in wildlife was thwarted by Air Customs officials at the Anna International Airport in Chennai, Southern India, as he was intercepted and his check-in baggage was examined. According to officials, the 44-year-old passenger Guruswamy Sudhakar had arrived from Bangkok and his check-in baggage contained snakes, primates and rodents concealed in custom-made packaging.

Air Customs teams at the airport sought the assistance of regional Wildlife Crime Control Bureau officials and closely inspected the baggage, which revealed that there were two live Ball Pythons, a deceased Golden-Handed Tamarin (squirrel-like species), two deceased Common Marmosets (small-sized primates), 11 live and 15 deceased Woodland Dormice (rodents). Notably, all species, except the Woodland Dormouse, are covered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), Appendix-II. CITES is a multilateral treaty to protect endangered plants and animals from the threats posed by international trade.