/Flydubai 'hijack' plot investigation intensifies as 2 Maldivian pilots arrested in UAE

Two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates over the alleged attempt to hijack and crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. The case is related to an incident that occurred on September 30 in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while resisting an alleged attack by an Omani co-pilot. Both are among six Maldivian nationals and also reportedly the airline's most recent recruits from the Maldives.



Following the attack, the two pilots were taken into custody on October 3, and the Maldivian Embassy in the UAE formally notified their families of their detention. However, officials in the Maldives have not commented on the arrests. Meanwhile, the UAE has not released official details on the allegations against the two men or clarified whether investigators have found their involvement in the suspected plot.



Several media reports suggest that both the pilots are believed to have interacted with Hammam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Machchhar, at their workplace. The report also indicated that both have lived in the same building as him. However, officials have not disclosed the nature of their alleged connection to the incident or the evidence against them.

NIA to demand Centre’s approval to record Captain Smit's statement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to seek the Centre’s approval to send a team to the UAE to record a statement from Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and liaise with local investigators on their findings in last month’s hijacking attempt on Flydubai flight FZ-1073, officials familiar with the matter said.