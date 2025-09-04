/Flood fury in Kashmir: 20,000 evacuated as Jhelum floods Pulwama, Budgam area

Kashmir Valley saw multiple breaches of the embankments of Jhelum river at Zonipora in Pulwama and Shalina area of Budgam district. The administration reported the breach at Multiple locations leading to flooding of many residential areas as well as the rice fields. The authorities as a pre-emptive and precautionary measure advised the residents to evacuate the areas including Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahi Bagh, Mehjoor Nagar. Announcements through local committees, Masjids, local revenue and police authorities in these areas were made.

Many areas in Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag have been inundated. There have been huge losses for the horticulture and agriculture industry as apple orchards have come under the floods as well as the rice fields. "We had anticipated this situation and took necessary precautions. Although we faced challenges, our early response has helped minimise the impact. The water levels at key locations such as Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are receding, offering a glimmer of hope amid the crisis. This is a positive sign for our ongoing relief efforts," said Anshul Garg, Division Commissioner Kashmir.

Around 20,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday night and on Thursdya as well, averting potential loss of life. Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene as families hurriedly evacuated, carrying children and essentials while navigating through rising waters. Indian Army's 50Rr also distributed food items and other relief material among the flood affected people at Zainapora village of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

