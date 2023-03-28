Five planets alignment: Know how this rare conjunction will impact you astrologically

Five planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus – will be aligning spectacularly in a visual delight on March 28, offering a treat to the sky gazers.



Although the line planets will glorify the sky, the alignment will also have an impact on personal lives. Speaking to WION, Astrologer and Vastu Consultant Raashi Sharma said that among the five planets which will align along with the moon, Jupiter will majorly impact the lives of people. “Jupiter has combusted because of its proximity with the sun. Jupiter impacts a person's marital life, education, wisdom and children. Jupiter, because it has moved close to the sun, is unable to unleash its power, and hence will affect various zodiac signs in different and extreme ways,” she explained.



Raashi Sharma explains how the planetary alignment will impact different ascendant signs of the zodiac.



Aries



Your income will decrease but the burden of the expense will be on a steady rise. This effect will last till April 21. Apart from monetary issues, you will face strain in personal relations like that with your father.



Taurus



It will prove to be a highly beneficial phase. You will gain success and all your pending work will get completed. You will also find satisfaction in your relationships. You may purchase a new vehicle or property.



Gemini



This phase will not be good for you. You will have to face a lot of tough situations and luck won't work for you. You may quarrel with your father and you will start losing faith in things. You may also face hurdles in business and your money may get stuck due to various reasons. So, avoid spending money and cut down your expenses as much as possible.



Cancer



The phase will be absolutely amazing for you especially if you are in old age or young age pursuing higher studies. If you are planning to take a step ahead in your career and achieve success in life, this is the time for you. You will also carry out a lot of religious activities.



Leo



You will face small issues in personal and professional relationships. You may remain under stress and find your partner dominating. Maintain your composure and do breathing exercises if you are feeling restless.



Virgo



You will make wealth gains only if you work hard and with honesty, without getting involved in any bad karma. You may face health issues like high bp or your heart or intestines may trouble you.



Libra



Do not take any loans and stop ignoring any underlying health issues. Any disease or health issue, which you have been ignoring for a long time, needs immediate attention. Stay alert from any hidden enemies.



Scorpio



The phase will prove fruitful for you. You are likely to buy a property or pursue higher education. You will see a boom in the price of properties you have already invested in. In case, you are engaged in any property case, you will win for sure. Try to make donations at different places especially NGOs for elderly people.



Sagittarius



You will be engaged in a quarrel with your family members. Try not to engage in any heated discussion and understand others' perspectives. You need to drive the car very safely and strictly avoid rash driving as the chances of meeting an accident are high in this phase.



Capricorn



You will make instant monetary gains. You need to pay attention to your health and don't ignore any body pain you may be facing for a longer time duration.



Aquarius



This phase will turn out amazing for you. The chances of travelling abroad are very high. You will enjoy monetary gains and fame. You may receive an award on the work front.



Pisces

Your expenses will soar. Devote your time to religious activities and spirituality.