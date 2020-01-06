Five Pakistani nationals with 35 kg heroin in their possession, nabbed in Gujarat

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) here on Monday nabbed five Pakistani nationals and seized 35 kg heroin from their possession.



"ATS Gujarat had got credible information that an illegal consignment of narcotic drugs, Heroin, is going to be smuggled in Gujarat through Coast. BP Rojiya, ACP ATS passed this information to Senior Officers of ATS. The information further revealed that the consignment is being sent in Pakistani fishing boat from Pakistan," read an official statement.



On receiving the information a joint operation was initiated between the Indian Coast Guard and ATS.



A continuous search operation was undertaken near the location during which a suspicious Pakistani boat was identified in Indian waters. In the search operation, 35 packets of contraband heroin were revealed from Pakistani boat JamJam.



The approximate weight of confiscated contraband is 35 Kg valuing Rs 175 crores in the international market. The interrogation of the apprehended accused persons is in progress jointly by all agencies.



The accused have been identified as Anees Isa Bhatti (30), Ismail Mohammed Kachchi (50), Ashhraf Usman Kutchhi (42), Kareem Abdulla Kutchhi (37) and Abubakar Ashraf Sumra (55).