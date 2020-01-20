First time since 1932, Mumbai police jawans to patrol on horses

In the next six months, Mumbai police will comprise of 30 horses apart from a sub-inspector, one assistant PSI, four havildars and 32 constables.



"At present, 13 horses have been purchased and the rest will be bought in the next six months. A stable will be built on a 2.5-acre plot at Marol (in suburban Andheri)," Anil Deshmukh informed.



Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control, which will happen after a gap of 88 years. The horses will be deployed on duty after taking part in the Republic day parade on 26 January at Shivaji Park this year said the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.



The unit would patrol the streets of the metropolis city which was disbanded in 1932 because of growing vehicular traffic.



"Today Mumbai police have modern jeeps and motorcycles. However, it was felt that a mounted police unit would be useful for crime patrol in crowded areas. Accordingly, for the first time since Independence, Mumbai will have mounted police unit," he told reporters at a press conference.



He claimed that policeman on horseback is equal to 30 personnel on the ground. He also mentioned that horses can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and riders can keep watch from a good height.



The units can be also used in cities like Pune and Nagpur, among others as well.