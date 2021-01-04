First in-coming visit: Macron's foreign policy advisor Emmanuel Bonne on two-day visit to India

In the first incoming visit by any foreign dignitary to India, diplomatic advisor to French President Macron ambassador Emmanuel Bonne will visit Delhi on January 7 & 8.

Bonne, who is NSA Ajit Doval's counterpart, will be in Delhi for bilateral strategic dialogue.

The visit which will take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic comes even as India and France increase bilateral engagement. Last year, in September, France's defence minister Florence Parly visited India for Rafale's induction ceremony.

Bonne had last visited India in 2019 during which he had met Indian PM Narendra Modi. In that year, France had invited India for the G7 summit at Biarritz.

PM Modi and French President Macron had spoken to each other last month. Key focus areas were COVID-19 vaccines, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defense cooperation among other issues.