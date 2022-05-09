Fire breaks out in high rise building near SRK's residence Mannat

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Monday evening. Khan lives in Mumbai’s Bandra area. No casualties have been reported so far.



According to reports, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.



Police, ambulances as well as civic ward staff among others were also mobilised. The MFB declared the incident as a ‘level 2’ fire.



Eight fire engines were pressed into service to control the blaze. Seven jumbo tankers and ambulances were also rushed to the spot.



Reports suggest that the blaze was reported from Jivesh Building on Bandstand Road very close to SRK's home Mannat, located in the same area.

It took reportedly two hours to douse the fire.

