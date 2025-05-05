A massive fire broke out at Mahakaleshwar Temple in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The fire has engulfed the temple, and the pilgrims offering prayers have been stopped. Firefighters present at the scene are relentlessly working to douse the flames.

According to news agency PTI, the device of pollution control board at the facility centre caught fire.



Fire breaks out at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain; no casualties reported so far

May 5, 2025

No casualties have been reported yet.



This is a developing story, more to follow.