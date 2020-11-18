Finance, Space, Fintech to be top focus at India-Luxembourg virtual summit

Finance, Space, Fintech will be top focus at the India Luxembourg virtual summit that will take place on Thursday. The summit will be held between Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. Both PMs have met three times previously.

A release from Ministry of external affairs said, "The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest."

This is the sixth virtual summit India is holding amid the COVID pandemic, and the fourth one with European leadership. So far India has conducted virtual summits with Australia, EU, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Italy & now Luxembourg.

This is also the first stand-alone Summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades.