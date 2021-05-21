Fighter pilot dies in MiG 21 crash in Punjab's Moga

A senior fighter pilot Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary of the Indian Air Force died on Friday after a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours.



The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, IAF officials said.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of the IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Indian Air Forces said on Twitter.

This is the third crash of a MiG-21 aircraft in 2021. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

