Farmers protests: Indian government asks Twitter to remove over 1,000 Pak-Khalistan accounts

The Indian government has asked Twitter to remove 1,178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation in the backdrop of the farmers' protests. The list was shared on February 4, and Twitter is yet to comply with the order.

Sources told WION: "Many of these accounts were also automated bots that were used for sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative contents on farmers protests."

It is the second time in the last two weeks that the Indian government has pointed out the issues related to certain accounts. On January 31 also India's Electronics and IT ministry had sent a list of 257 accounts which the home ministry had listed for trying to trend genocide vis-a-vis the protests. While Twitter had acted on them by withholding them, but hours later it unblocked them. An irked IT ministry had sent another notice to the social media giant which is yet to be implemented.

The Indian government is also concerned over Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey liking "several tweets made by foreign-based celebrities in support of farmer protests" which Indian government sources said, "raises questions about Twitter’s neutrality".