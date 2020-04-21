Families of over 20 staffers in Rashtrapati Bhavan premises asked to self isolate, says report

Family members of at least 25 workers employed inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises have been asked to isolate themselves after a staffer's relative tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, has claimed over 550 lives in India so far.

According to IANS, a relative of a resident of Rashtrapati Bhavan Estate Quarters died a few days ago. The person who has tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday had attended the funeral.

The staffer's relative who has tested positive has no direct connection with Rashtrapati Bhavan. The families living in around 25 houses have, however, been asked to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure.

The individual has been sent to the quarantine centre.