/Demand for miracle cancer drugs like Keytruda has spiraled a fakes market that is taking lives

A major counterfeit drug racket was in Delhi in 2024 that manufactured and sold fake life-saving cancer medications, specifically targeting high-end brands like Keytruda. The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested 12 people involved in a syndicate producing spurious chemotherapy drugs. The massive operation showed how fake drugs have spiralled amid high demand for miracle cancer drugs, such as Keytruda. They operated out of multiple locations, including Moti Nagar in Delhi and Gurgaon. At least four hospital employees, including nurses and staff from oncology and bone marrow transplant units, were implicated. They procured empty Keytruda vials by either purchasing them for cheap, or stealing them and filling them with fake medicine and reselling them for lakhs of rupees. They belonged to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Millennium Cancer Centre, and Venkateshwar Hospital, reports show. The police seized over 140 vials worth Rs 4 crore. They were sold through pharmacies and online platforms. The gang used the proceeds to purchase luxury apartments and shops.

Over Rs 25 crore worth of fake cancer vials were likely sold

They stole genuine vials and filled them with inexpensive, non-medicinal liquids, like Dextrose or Fluconazole. They resealed the vials using professional machinery to make them appear genuine. Investigators estimate the gang could have sold drugs worth over Rs 25 crore over the past two years. The scammers targeted desperate patients who paid Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per vial. A patient from Uzbekistan reportedly paid Rs 5.92 lakh for six injections, while a Jammu and Kashmir resident spent Rs 1.8 lakh on two doses. One family shelled out Rs 16 lakh for the medicine, which turned out to be an antifungal medication. At least one patient died.

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Cancer drug racket kingpin and brands targeted